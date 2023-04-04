The Project

NASA's New Moon Crew Includes A Female And A Black Astronaut, The First To Be Assigned On A Lunar Mission

Christine Koch will be the first woman, and Victor Glover will be the first person of colour to be assigned as an astronaut to a NASA lunar mission.

They are part of a four-member team chosen to fly as early as next year on what would be the first crewed voyage around the moon in more than 50 years.

Koch, an engineer who already holds the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by a woman, was named a mission specialist.

Glover, a US Navy aviator and part of the second crewed SPaceX Crew Dragon capsule, was selected as the Artemis II pilot.

Rounding out the four-member crew are Jeremy Hansen, the first Canadian ever chosen for a flight to the moon, as a mission specialist, and Reid Wiseman, an International Space Station veteran named as Artemis II mission commander.

The Artemis II quartet were introduced at a televised news conference in Houston at the Johnson Space Center, NASA's mission control base.

Artemis II will mark the debut crewed flight - but not the first lunar landing - of an Apollo successor program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon's surface later this decade and ultimately establishing a sustainable outpost there, creating a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars.

All 12 NASA astronauts who landed on the moon during a total of six Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972 were white men.

With AAP.

