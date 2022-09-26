The Project

NASA Spacecraft Mission Successfully Collides With Asteroid Dimorphos

A NASA spacecraft with specialist guidance from Australian tracking systems has crashed into a deep space asteroid in a dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock slams into Earth.

The multimillion-dollar rocket collided head-on with an asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza around 9.15am (AEST) on Tuesday, in what was the world's first full-scale planetary defence test.

The 570-kilogram spacecraft named Dart and the small asteroid known as Dimorphos crashed into one another at high speed as part of NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission.

The test is to determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course.

The NASA bunker broke out into cheers and applause as the test was deemed a success.

CSIRO NASA tracking system spokesman Glen Nagle said the test, which was conducted 11 million kilometres from Earth, posed no threat to earth. "This is the first of a series of planetary protection missions," he told AAP on Monday.

"We want to have a better chance than the dinosaurs had 65 million years ago. All they could do is look up and go, 'Oh asteroid'."

While no known asteroid larger than 140 metres in size has a significant chance of hitting Earth for the next 100 years, it's estimated only about 40 per cent have been identified to date.

The Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex received the final signals from the spacecraft as it approached and impacted Dimorphos.

It also captured images and data from a cubesat module, which already separated from Dart.

The European Space Agency's deep space tracking station in Western Australia also supported the mission.

During the final stages, its 35-metre antenna at New Norcia received data from the spacecraft that will be used by scientists to estimate the mass of the asteroid, surface type and impact site.

