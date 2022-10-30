The Project

NASA Shares Image Of The Sun 'Smiling' Down On Earth

NASA has captured a snap of the Sun smiling, and its creepy grin is just in time for Halloween.

The image was taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and shared by the space agency’s Sun Twitter account.

The picture shows three large dark spots on the Sun’s surface in the shape of a smiling face.

“Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space,” NASA explained in the tweet.

According to NASA, solar winds are created “by the outward expansion of plasma (a collection of charged particles) from the Sun's corona (outermost atmosphere)”.

“This plasma is continually heated to the point that the Sun's gravity can't hold it down. It then travels along the Sun's magnetic field lines that extend radially outward,” it said.

Commenters enjoyed the smiling Sun, with many offering their own comparisons.

One reply likened the image to the Sun from the Teletubbies, while the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghost Busters was a popular comparison.

