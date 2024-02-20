NASA Searching For Volunteers To Participate In Year Long Mars Mission Simulation

Travelling to new planets is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To be able to leave the bounds of Earth and set foot on an alien world would be a truly remarkable experience. If you could get the opportunity to work for NASA and take part in something like this – would you do it?

Well, NASA is asking for volunteers not to travel to Mars, but maybe the next best thing… sort of.

NASA is asking for volunteers to take part in a Mars simulation, in which they will be required to live and work inside a 1,700-square-foot habitat for 12 months as a part of a four-person crew.

The experiment will take place inside a 3D-printed space at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Don’t worry, it won’t be too boring; you’ll get to do simulated spacewalks and they’ll monitor your physical and behavioural health while you battle the extreme isolation and heartbreak from not seeing your loved ones. Sounds like a hoot.

Each person will get paid about ten bucks for every waking hour they are inside the base, so roughly $60k.

If this sounds like the job for you, the experiment starts next year, so get in quick!