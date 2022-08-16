NASA Reveals Astronaut Packing List For A Trip To The Moon

NASA has shared the list of some of the items the astronauts are taking with them on their journey to the Moon.

Many of the items on the eclectic list have symbolic meanings and cultural significance, NASA said in a statement.

A small moon rock collected during the Apollo 11 mission will be onboard the Artemis I when it launches, as well as a patch and bolt from the mission which landed man on the Moon for the first time. These inclusions are NASA’s way of connecting the two moon-landing programs.

More obscure items included on the list are 245 silver Snoopy pins, a Dead Sea pebble, a mascot of Shaun the Sheep and 567 American flags.

Shaun the Sheep was provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), which was responsible for building the power-providing service module for Artemis I.

“We're woolly very happy that he's been selected for the mission, and we understand that, although it might be a small step for a human, it's a giant leap for lambkind," said David Parker, ESA’s director for human and robotic exploration.

A Snoopy doll will also be the mission’s zero-gravity indicator, while four LEGO mini-figures will also make the trip to acknowledge LEGO being a long-time maker of figurines based off real NASA missions.

"Many of the items included in the flight kit are symbols of cultural significance or NASA's collaborative efforts with STEM-focused organisations," the space agency said.