NASA Recruits Prada To Design New Spacesuits For The Return To The Moon

Prada, to be exact. NASA has asked the Italian designer to make the attire the Artemis 3 astronauts will wear when they step out onto the moon in 2025, for the first time since 1972 when they probably wore Cotton On.

Michael Suffredini, chief executive of Axiom Space, said that they had chosen Prada because of its long history of technological innovation.

“While it doesn’t seem obvious what the technological reasons are for collaborating with a company like Pradathey’re more than just a fashion company. They actually do quite a bit of technologically advanced things,” he said.

Adding, “When it comes to the design side of that piece of it makes a lot of sense because Prada has a lot of experience in the design, the look and feel.

More importantly, there’s these technological challenges to try to overcome as well.”

Suffredini explained that Prada had expertise in the use of composites, something that can be used to make the spacesuits lighter and more flexible.

"I can’t tell you what it’s going to look like but I feel good about it. It’s going to look very unique compared to what spacesuits formerly looked like.''

Reinforcing this point was Lorenzo Bertelli, the Prada Group's marketing director, when he said, “Embedded in the culture of the company is much more than fashion. The suit, I think, is a perfect representation of something where you need a holistic approach. We have a lot of know-how in how to package fabrics together to create better mobility.''

All sounds very promising and I’m excited to see our astronauts step out on the surface of the moon wearing, presumably, some of Prada’s most expensive footwear. Definitely won’t be the most expensive though. NASA doesn’t have that kind of budget.