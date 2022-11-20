NASA Officials Say Astronauts Will Live And Work On The Moon By 2030

A NASA Official has stated astronauts are on course to be living and working on the moon by 2030.

Head of NASA’s Orion Lunar spacecraft program, Howard Hu, said humans could be active on the moon before 2030 “for durations”.

“Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations, depending on how long we will be on the surface. They will have habitats; they will have rovers on the ground,” he told the BBC on Sunday.

“We are going to be sending people down to the surface, and they are going to be living on that surface and doing science,” he added.

Hu explained that it would be the first step taken to long-term ‘deep space' exploration, “not just for the United States but for the world.”

He stated it is a historic day for NASA but also people who love human space travel and deep space exploration.

The Artemis programme, named after twin sister Apollo will plan the construction of a ‘Lunar Gateway’, a space station where astronauts will live and work as they orbit the moon.

“Moving forward is really to Mars,” Hu told the BBC. “That is a bigger stepping stone, a two-year journey, so it’s going to be really important to learn beyond our Earth orbit.”

“We are going back to the moon. We’re working towards a sustainable programme, and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will land us back on the moon again,” he added.