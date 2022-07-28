The Project

NASA Now Offers $125,000 Trip To Space That Will Orbit 35km Above The Earth

In Space No One Can Hear You Scream About The Bar Tab

Great news for rich people with dreams of going into space in a capsule that doesn’t resemble a giant penis! That’s right, if you have a lazy $125,000 lying around, a spare 6 hours and 7 friends who feel the same you can now live out this fantasy thanks to Space Perspective.

The Florida based company has just launched its latest designs for its Spaceship Neptune capsule, giving anyone with dreams of going into space for a couple of hours a new hope. And while you may look at the new designs and think to yourself ‘it is just a giant balloon’ well… you’d be correct, but it is a giant balloon designed by a team whose office is near NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre. Not connected, not aligned with, just near, for anyone whose Google Maps got confused and dropped you off a little bit prematurely.

(Pic from https://spaceperspective.com/experience )

The design is the result of ‘thousands of in-depth analyses’ completed in conjunction with Siemens Digital Industries, promising for a smoother ride than those offered by Virgin Galactic or Jeff. Bezos’ Blue Origin. For starters the Space perspective balloon goes significantly lower, 48 km’s lower to be exact, with its highest point being 32km’s above the earth. Also, you don’t get to experience zero gravity, but with an on-board bar you can experience zero alcohol beer. I’m not really selling this am I?

(Pic from https://spaceperspective.com/experience )

But, according to the designers, it won’t have the turbulence of its competitors, which is a big claim for a company set to launch a bar held in the air by a giant balloon. 'Centuries of balloon and parachute operation and development demonstrate that always flying with the balloon from launch through landing, with traditional parachutes as a reserve backup system, is by far the simplest, safest and most robust solution,' said Taber MacCallum, founder, co-CEO and CTO of Space Perspective, in a statement. 

(Pic from https://spaceperspective.com/experience)

If all this appeals, well get in quick as they have already sold 900 tickets for their hopeful launch in 2024.

