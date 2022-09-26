The Project

NASA Is About To Crash Into An Asteroid, And Has No Idea What Will Happen

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (DART) is about to crash into an asteroid known as Dimorphos, to test out our own planetary defence systems.

The crash is to test NASA's ability to redirect an asteroid if one is on course to hit Earth in the future.

Dimorphos, and the larger space rock Didymos, which orbits as a moon, don't pose a threat to Earth but are the perfect test subjects.

DART is on course to crash into Dimorphos at 7.14pm E.T.on Monday (9.14am AEST, Tuesday), and NASA Television will broadcast the mission.

The spacecraft is set to hit Dimorphos at 14,000 miles per hour, and DART's camera won't be able to differentiate between Dimorphos and Didymos until an hour before the collision.

But as to what will happen when the impact is made, NASA isn't entirely sure.

Dimorphos' orbit is expected to end up closer to Didymos as its course will be changed after impact, but the structure and composition of the asteroid will decide by how much.

If it is solid, DART will create a small crater, and the asteroid will end up moving closer to Didymos and speeding up, because DART's impact from an opposing direction will absorb some of its angular movement.

But if Dimorphos is rubble held together by gravity, the impact of DART will send debris into space, with the rock shower propelling the asteroid even closer to Didymos.

We'll have to wait a while to find out what happens, but LICIACube, a companion spacecraft that has been with DART on its mission to collision, will capture images of the impact.

