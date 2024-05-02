The Project

NASA Investigating Planet After ‘Signs Of Life’ Detected

NASA could soon uncover the secrets of alien life after scientists discovered a planet full of gas that can "only be produced by life."

The planet called K2-18b orbits around a cooling dwarf star called K2-18, roughly 120 lightyears away from our planet. The planet weighs 8.6 times the size of Earth.

Scientists have discovered a gas on this planet that can only be produced by life itself.

They have also discovered that the planet is full of methane and carbon dioxide.

These factors have led scientists to support the hypothesis that there could be oceans covering the surface of this planet.

"Initial Webb observations also provided a possible detection of a molecule called dimethyl sulphide (DMS)," NASA said.

"On Earth, this is only produced by life. The bulk of the DMS in Earth's atmosphere is emitted from phytoplankton in marine environments."

Astrophysicist Dr Nikku Mdhusudhan is leading the studies. The results of the study will not be available for months as they will need to be analysed and peer-reviewed before being published.

Dr Madhusudhan told The Times that he was shocked when results indicated DMS on the planet, saying that he had "sleepless nights for a week."

"That week, I didn't even muster the courage to break it to my own team," he said.

