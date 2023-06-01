The Project

NASA Holds First Public Meeting About UFOs

A year after launching its studies into unexplained sightings, NASA has held its first public meeting about UFOs.

The hearing took place on Wednesday and lasted hours; it was held by 16 scientists, other experts and retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to live in space for a year. 

At the time the study was announced a year ago to yesterday's meeting, many of the panellists were subjected to online abuse for simply serving on the team.

NASA's Dan Evans explains the reason behind the forming of the team "It's precisely this rigorous, evidence-based approach that allows one to separate the fact from fiction," Evans said.

The study by NASA is their first step into understanding and explaining the mysterious sightings that NASA referred to as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAP.

By using unclassified information that is readily available to them, they'll learn what areas require more understanding of the subject and what's happening in our skies, according to astrophysicist David Spergel, the committee's chair who runs the Simons Foundation.

No military or any other classified information will be in the report, including the suspected Chinese spy balloons over the US. 

A deadline for the final report is expected by the end of July.

