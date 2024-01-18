The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

NASA Debuts Supersonic Aircraft Capable Of Flying London To New York In Under Four Hours

NASA Debuts Supersonic Aircraft Capable Of Flying London To New York In Under Four Hours

NASA and Lockheed Martin have debuted their one-of-a-kind X-59 supersonic aircraft, expected to be able to fly at 1.4 times the speed of sound.

The experimental aircraft is a part of NASA’s Quesst mission, which seeks to provide data to encourage regulators to reconsider rules prohibiting commercial supersonic flights over land. 

The quiet supersonic aircraft is 99.7 feet long and 29.5 feet wide, with its thin nose capable of breaking up shock waves that would typically result in a supersonic aircraft causing a sonic boom.

This unique design means the cockpit is not at the front of the X-59 but located halfway down the aircraft, using a series of high resolution cameras feeding into a monitor rather than a forward-facing window. 

The X-59 is set to be ready for take off later this year, completing several test flights before taking flight over several U.S. cities, where data will be collected on the noise it emits and how it is perceived by the public. 

Data collected on the Quesst mission will be provided to the Federal Aviation Administration and international regulators and inform the development of future quiet supersonic aircraft. 

Man Spends Entire Flight Trapped In The Toilet Because The Door Lock Malfunctioned
NEXT STORY

Man Spends Entire Flight Trapped In The Toilet Because The Door Lock Malfunctioned

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Spends Entire Flight Trapped In The Toilet Because The Door Lock Malfunctioned

Man Spends Entire Flight Trapped In The Toilet Because The Door Lock Malfunctioned

A man flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru has spent the entire 105-minute journey locked in the plane toilet.
Statement From Council of Australian Life Insurers CEO, Christine Cupitt

Statement From Council of Australian Life Insurers CEO, Christine Cupitt

Statement From Council of Australian Life Insurers CEO, Christine Cupitt
Bosses Will Regret Forcing Workers Back Into The Office, Says One Company Championing Work From Home

Bosses Will Regret Forcing Workers Back Into The Office, Says One Company Championing Work From Home

For months now big banks and big bosses across the country have been clashing with workers, demanding a return to the office after years of working from home.
Arnott’s Teams Up With Coles To Launch New Pizza Shapes Flavoured Hot Cross Buns

Arnott’s Teams Up With Coles To Launch New Pizza Shapes Flavoured Hot Cross Buns

Hot cross buns are already hitting the shelves, and this year Coles is teaming up with Arnott’s to deliver a unique take on the Easter favourite, launching a limited edition Pizza Shapes flavour.
New Research Claims Men Are Better At Navigation Than Women

New Research Claims Men Are Better At Navigation Than Women

A new study has found that men have a better sense of direction than women, likely due to differences in how they were raised.