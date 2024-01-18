NASA Debuts Supersonic Aircraft Capable Of Flying London To New York In Under Four Hours

The experimental aircraft is a part of NASA’s Quesst mission, which seeks to provide data to encourage regulators to reconsider rules prohibiting commercial supersonic flights over land.

The quiet supersonic aircraft is 99.7 feet long and 29.5 feet wide, with its thin nose capable of breaking up shock waves that would typically result in a supersonic aircraft causing a sonic boom.

This unique design means the cockpit is not at the front of the X-59 but located halfway down the aircraft, using a series of high resolution cameras feeding into a monitor rather than a forward-facing window.

The X-59 is set to be ready for take off later this year, completing several test flights before taking flight over several U.S. cities, where data will be collected on the noise it emits and how it is perceived by the public.

Data collected on the Quesst mission will be provided to the Federal Aviation Administration and international regulators and inform the development of future quiet supersonic aircraft.