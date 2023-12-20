The Project

NASA Broadcasts Cat Video From Deep Space

NASA has broadcast a video of a cat from space, with the fifteen-second mouser movie showing a cute ginger cat called Taters chasing after a laser beam.

According to the BBC, the video file travelled 19 million miles from deep space to earth and was broadcast using laser beams; hence, Taters chased a laser beam in the clip.  

A SpaceX rocket transported the spacecraft carrying the Taters movie on October 13, and then the video was sent from deep space (Approximately 80 times the distance from the Earth to the moon) on December 11. 

It's hoped this new tech could help communications from deep space in the future. 

Plus, it's not a slow dial up speed, as Ryan Rogalin from Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California explained to the BBC "Despite transmitting from millions of miles away, it was able to send the video faster than most broadband internet connections." 

The video of Taters, who is owned by a NASA employee, has been posted to Youtube if you want to see the cute cat in action. 

"Everyone loves Taters," Rogalin added.

So, I guess expect more deep-space messages in the future; maybe we'll get a cute doggo or even some dank memes. 

