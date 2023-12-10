The Project

NASA Astronauts Find Tomato After It Was Missing For Eight Months

An astronaut has been vindicated after a missing tomato, that was grown as part of a space salad growing experiment, was found after it went missing for eight months after NASA suspected it was eaten.

A tomato grown from seed in microgravity has long been the subject of inquiry aboard the International Space Station.

American astronaut Frank Rubio, who grew the vegetable as part of a study, was presumed to have eaten the fruit or vegetable when it went missing some eight months ago. 

But Frank is off the hook now as the tiny tomato has since been found. 

“Our good friend Frank Rubio has been blamed for quite a while for eating the tomato. But we can exonerate him. We found the tomato,” Nasa astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli told Space.com

She did not offer any further information on how the one-inch tomato was found or indeed where, given the scope of the space station. 

As reported in The Guardian, “At his post-landing briefing, he lamented the loss of the tomato, which was cultivated as part of an in-space salad growing experiment designed to advance knowledge of how to sustain astronauts during lengthy missions, and feared he would be forever branded a tomato thief.”

Rubio told reporters, “Hopefully somebody will find it someday, a little shrivelled thing,” as he claimed to have spent 20 hours hunting for the missing artefact. 

“I was pretty confident that I velcroed it where I was supposed to velcro it. And then I came back, and it was gone.”

There’s your first problem, Frank. Tomatoes aren’t Velcro-able. Coconuts maybe.

The discovery would certainly have been a huge relief for Rubio as the tomato he misplaced was one of just 12 to successfully reach ripeness in NASA’s ‘Veggie’ program, designed primarily to see if vegetation can be grown under different light conditions. 

