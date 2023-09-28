The Project

Napoli Footballer Threatens To Sue His Own Team Over Social Media Post

The video was posted to the club’s account and shows striker Victor Osimhen missing a penalty against Bologna on the weekend.

Osimhen said he’s reserving the right to take legal action over the club’s social media posts.

The player’s agent, Roberto Calenda, said the post was unacceptable. “A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news."

The post coincides with tension between Osimhen and Napoli boss Rudi Garcia when, during the match, Garcia subbed Osimhen off with four minutes to go in the game.

According to Sky News, “The Nigerian has failed to sign a new contract with the Serie A team - with Manchester United having been reportedly interested in signing him.”

Let’s hope Man United don’t try to troll him, he clearly doesn’t like that.

