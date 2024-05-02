The Project

Nando's Declares They’ve Gone Cashless, Sparking Debate Online

While it seems Nando's have been cashless for some time, news of the card-only policy has made its rounds online after a Reddit poster snapped a photo of the sign at one store, sparking debate online.

The photo in question captured a note placed on an EFTPOS machine that read: “We’re card only!

“Sorry, guess we’re part of the New World Order now. Just kidding, card payments mean we spend less time counting coins and more time perfecting your chicken.”

Opinions are divided about the major fast food giants' choice to go cashless, with some saying they’ll be taking their business elsewhere.

“Good to know. Will spend my cash elsewhere,” one reddit user wrote. “Ah well, see ya later alligator,” another added.

A third wrote: “It’s really easy, just walk straight back out and find a good local business with a decent owner and staff who is open to all forms of remuneration.”

Not everyone was upset by the sign though, with some sharing support for the cashless movement.

“Can’t recall the last time I used cash,” said one.

“Wish everywhere big would go card only for our health and safety.”

On Nando's’ website, it says that it accepts “all major credit cards, Paypal, Google Pay and Apple Pay for online orders,” but there is no mention of cash.

