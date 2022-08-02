The Project

Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan, Causing Immediate Anger From China

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan on a trip she says shows an unwavering American commitment to. Causing China's foreign ministry to lodge a protest with the US.

Beijing has condemned the highest-level US visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan.

Pelosi and her delegation disembarked from a US Air Force transport plane at Songshan Airport in Taipei on Tuesday night after a flight from Malaysia to begin a visit that risks pushing US-Chinese relations to a new low.

They were greeted by Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, and Sandra Oudkirk, the top US representative in Taiwan.

Her arrival prompted a furious response from China at a time when international tensions already are elevated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control.

The United States warned China against using the visit as a pretext for military action against Taiwan.

"Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honours America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy," Pelosi said in a statement.

"America's solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

Pelosi, second in the line of succession to the US presidency, is a longtime China critic.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will meet Pelosi on Wednesday morning and then have lunch together.

Pelosi, travelling with six other American lawmakers, is the most senior US political leader to visit Taiwan since 1997.

In a Washington Post opinion piece released after landing, Pelosi explained her visit, praising Taiwan's commitment to democratic government while criticising China as having dramatically increased tensions with Taiwan in recent years.

Pelosi also cited China's "brutal crackdown" on political dissent in Hong Kong and its treatment of Muslim Uighurs and other minorities, which the United States has deemed genocide.

