‘Naked Gun’ Reboot Starring Liam Neeson Set To Hit Theatres Next Year

Liam Neeson will star as beloved police detective Frank Drebin, the role made famous by Leslie Nielsen.

Originally announced in 2022, the film will be directed and executive produced by Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) and Erica Huggins.

The new film will be based on the popular ‘Naked Gun’ feature films, as well as the television series ‘Police Squad!’.

Paramount also announced animated features Paw Patrol 3, a follow-up to PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and a follow up to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.