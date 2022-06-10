The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Nadesalingam To Return To Biloela This Afternoon After Four Years

Nadesalingam To Return To Biloela This Afternoon After Four Years

A family of Tamil asylum seekers held in immigration detention for four years are on the final leg of their journey home to the central Queensland town of Biloela. 

Priya, her husband Nades and their Australian-born daughters Kopika, 6, and Tharnicaa, 4, are expected to arrive in the central Queensland town on Friday afternoon.

The homecoming coincides with the Banana Shire's Flourish Multicultural Festival on Saturday and Tharnicaa's fifth birthday on Sunday.

After a mammoth legal battle, the return comes as the family fought to stay in Australia.

Following years in detention the family have lived in Perth, before a change in federal government paved the way for their return to Biloela.

The family was taken from Biloela in March 2018 and placed in immigration detention, sparking a campaign demanding their return.

Nearly 600,000 people signed petitions to support the family, with thousands of phone calls and emails bombarding Australian politicians from the family's supporters across the country.

In 2019, courts blocked a coalition attempt to send the family back to Sri Lanka.

They were held at the Christmas Island detention centre for two years until former immigration minister Alex Hawke moved them to community detention in Perth in mid-2021.

Following the May 21 election, interim Home Affairs Minister Jim Chalmers exercised his power under Section 195A of the Migration Act to allow the family's passage home.

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.