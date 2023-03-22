The Project

Mystery Minions Have Started To Pop Up Around An Aussie Country Town

A rural Victorian town called Warrak has an anonymous community-minded culprit littering the town with adorable minion sculptures.

To the delight of the town, the cartoon character-themed sculptures have been drip-fed in overnight stings.

Inspired by the film ‘Despicable Me’ characters, the minions are made of scrap metal; the meticulously made creations are constructed with love and care and planted in front of people’s houses.

The locals know it has to be one of them behind the sculptures because each minion is tailored specifically for the houses they appear in front of.

A local who is a dedicated Melbourne Demons fan woke up to a minion sculpture donning the Demons jersey. Another local who loved the Collingwood AFL team discovered a proud minion sculpture with black and white decorations.

One minion was particularly heartwarming as it was gifted to an avid gardener battling cancer. Her minion had a plant growing out of the top of it.

Other tailored minions included a jockey-inspired one for the horserace enthusiasts, and the local firefighter got one with a fire warning sign on it.

The town of only 70-odd people found the first minion after the community Christmas party, and since then, one has popped up every couple of weeks.

They are up to 24 minions now, and it is not only the locals that are loving it. All around the globe, the sculptures are becoming an online sensation, and busloads of people are coming from out of town to catch a glimpse of the cartoon-inspired creations.

The town’s Facebook community page is filled with comments of new sightings as well as suggestions of which local is behind the creations.

Still, no one has put their hand up, and every person accused is vehemently denying having anything to do with them.

So the mystery and the joy continue as the rural town of Warrak is slowly filling up with the most delightful handcraft minions we never knew we needed.

@news.com.au 24 Minions sculptures have appeared in Warrak in 3 months #minions #despicableme #minionsriseofgru #australia #foryou ♬ Tanara Double Chocolate Edit - melissaschantz
Spot the difference.
