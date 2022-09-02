Mystery Man Buys Billboard Looking For A Psychic, Provides No Contact Details.

Typically, ads on billboards are for new phones, shoes or movies. But one man in the UK has decided to spend his money to display cryptic message, requesting the services of a psychic.

“Psychic wanted — you know where to apply,” the sign, with a black background and a green triangle, reads.

It’s yet to be seen whether the mystery man is serious or not, but UK sign company Mandoe Media said the man paid an undisclosed amount to display his message, supplying little details.

“The individual explained they were deeply serious and wanted to find a genuine psychic,” Steve Baxter, who works for Mandoe Media, told Kennedy News.

“They felt the best way to do that would be to put out a ‘psychic wanted’ advert with no contact information because a good psychic would know exactly when, where and how to contact them,” Baxter explained.

"It wasn’t made clear exactly why they were in need of a psychic, maybe they had been swindled by a fake psychic in the past or perhaps they want clarity on their future, we don’t know.

"But we are seriously invested in this experiment, and it would be incredible if it actually works."

Will the mystery man find his psychic? Or is this simply a publicity stunt from the advertising company?