Mystery Envelope Containing $50,000 Donation Left At Victorian Life-Saving Club

An anonymous donor has given a Victorian surf life-saving club a massive donation after saving the mystery person’s life 50 years ago.

The Port Lonsdale Surf Life Saving Club in Victoria was left shocked after they received a mysterious envelope containing a note and a hefty sum of money.   

   

The envelope contained a $50,000 donation and a simple note reading: “thanks for saving my life 50 years ago”.   

   

Stuart Will, treasurer at the surf life-saving club, told 3AW that the club has no idea who the mysterious donor was.   

   

“We still don’t know the identity of the donor. So, it was completely anonymous. It was handed into our kiosk, and the gentleman, we assume the executor of the estate, just virtually dropped it off,” he explained.   

   

The club have revealed the donation will be spent on training and equipment. 

