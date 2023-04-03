Mysterious Queensland Cow Deaths Are Being Blamed On Extraterrestrials

When they inevitably arrive here, they’ll destroy us all with their superior technology and not even Will Smith hitting them in the face as they’d just made a joke about his wife will be able to save us.

The bad news is that they might already be here and developing a taste for eating meat, according to some confused farmers.

Over the last few years, in a remote property in central Queensland, a number of cows have been found dead by their owners in very bizarre circumstances, often with organs having been removed with surgical precision and with no trace of blood.

It’s left owners wondering if some Dexter-style animal murderer is on the loose, or perhaps it’s the work of aliens with powers beyond our comprehension.

Over the past 18 years, graziers Judy and Mick Cook claim that 20 of their cows have been killed in this very manner on their Eungella property, and it’s left them thinking that the answer must be aliens.

Now, if the culprits are indeed aliens, that just goes to show how eclectic their contributions have been to humanity.

Only a couple of thousand years ago, they were building pyramids in Egypt, and now they’ve returned in recent years to make crop circles and to show off their impressive butchery skills.

What is particularly confusing to the Cooks is that not only is there no blood at the scene, but there are also no signs of movement.

“How is it happening? It must have something that lifts it up and puts it down and doesn’t leave any marks,” Judy Cook told The Daily Mercury.

“(Aliens are) the only explanation I have got.”

It’s worth noting that the Cooks are not the only people to make these types of reports.

In the past 50 years across the world, there have been dozens of instances of cows and livestock being discovered by their owners with organs removed in inexplicable circumstances.

“Cattle mutilations have been linked with extraterrestrial activity since the 1970s and has been fuelled by the absence of a logical explanation for the mutilations; many cases are linked with the appearances of lights,” UFO Research Queensland president Sheryl Gottschall told The Courier-Mail.

It’s less concerning to think that aliens are responsible for this.

The alternative is that it’s an actual person doing this, which isn’t the most comforting thought. So, let’s hope it is aliens.

So, aliens, if you’re reading this article, please leave our livestock alone and maybe go back to building cool structures because it’d be nice to have a sphinx in Central Queensland for tourists to visit.