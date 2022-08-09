Mustard Availability Not Cutting The Mustard In France

The supply of the most well-known condiment in France is running low, and there are no immediate ways to replenish it.

With a history dating back to the Middle Ages, France is the country that consumes the most mustard worldwide. In fact, the Dukes of Burgundy were the ones to popularise it by serving it with tough meats due to its ability to aid in digestion. It has evolved into a fundamental component of French cuisine and a necessity for the average French household.

Today, the vast majority of French mustard is produced by well-known companies like Amora, which is sold in supermarkets. However, those grocery store shelves are currently bare of mustard, which has caused outrage across the nation.

Even though French mustard is advertised as coming from Dijon or Reims, the majority of the seeds used to make it are actually grown in Canada, where they are much less expensive. However, the impacts of climate change have most recently been felt by mustard seeds.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Agriculture Ministry told CNN that the reason for this decrease is that "in 2021, the Prairies — where mustard seed is primarily grown — experienced extremely dry conditions, which led to a significant reduction in yields" said the spokesperson, adding that "farmers are on the front lines of climate change."

"Canada exported 157 tonnes of mustard seed to France in 2021, an 80.0% decrease compared to 2020 and a 94.9% decrease from the five-year average."

What are the French to do: not eat a ham and cheese baguette with mustard? I suppose Amora thinks they should also give up smoking and being arrogant – there are some things that are just intrinsically French and should not have to be forgone.

Thankfully it seems like there is one solution: shop local. Not physically of course, in fact it might mean travelling to a town outside of Paris or finding a boutique grocer but surely it’s worth the effort, after all for the French, mustard is life.

Local mustard producers who don't rely on foreign exports have been overwhelmed with the present demand, and their businesses are booming.

According to CNN, Ghislain Durand, who makes mustard in the southern French town of Castelnaudary, typically takes a vacation in July to take advantage of the warm weather. However, the demand this year is too good to pass up.

People used to purchase one or two pots of Durand's mustard from the tourist shops to take home.. "Now, they grab about ten!" Durand told CNN. "They see mustard and they throw themselves at it."

How long will the French have to spit out their wasabi while attempting to fill their mustard void? Not long hopefully. Things could return to normal next year, according to the Canadian agriculture ministry's forecast for good mustard seed yields.