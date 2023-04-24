Musk Reinstates Twitter Tick On Celeb Accounts Saying They Had Twitter Blue Subscriptions, Including Some Who Have Died

It seems the Twitter boss has been forcing accounts with more than 1 million followers to have the Twitter Blue Tick, even if they didn’t subscribe.

Celebs began noticing their ticks were back on Sunday, and while previously hovering over the Blue Tick would show a message that read, ‘This is a Legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable’.

But when the Blue Ticks appeared again on Sunday, the message read, ‘This account is verified because they subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number’.

Users were quick to point out that even the accounts of people such as Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, had been included despite being dead.

Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé and Chrissy Teigan gained their ticks back, but the latter went on a mission to get herself un-Verified again.

Teigan worked out that if she changed her username, the tick would disappear and she began offering advice to other celebs who were determined to be rid of the tick.

The tick, which used to be free, is now available to anyone who is willing to pay Musk’s Twitter $8 a month for Twitter Blue.