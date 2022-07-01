The Project

Musicians Could Soon Have A Minimum Wage Across Australia

Interestingly, exposure doesn’t pay rent.

Arts Minister Tony Burke has flagged that freelance musicians could have a minimum wage soon.

This means payment in exposure could thankfully be a thing of the past, which we all know is an excuse that only ever benefits the person who books the thing. And a reminder that your aunt can’t hook me up with Pitbull, OK?

“We are a nation of minimum wages and minimum standards,” said Tony Burke. “It is absurd the number of times that artists are expected to perform where their payment is exposure. We don’t do it to other workers.”

The move could mean there would be a baseline for musicians who get called out to perform, much like how if you lock yourself out of the house, you pay for the locksmith to solve that problem for you. Need a singer for that function? Guess what, you have to pay for them.

Burke will be hitting the road from next week, meeting people from many different creative industries in Australia to help create a cultural policy and a “comprehensive roadmap” for those in the arts.

He also highlighted that because there isn’t a guiding document in the first place, it exposed the vulnerabilities the arts sector workers face, particularly in the pandemic where many were unable to access JobKeeper payments.

Good riddance, exposure rates. No one will miss your manipulative tactics.

Tony Burke has said the cultural policy will be completed by the end of the year.

