Musician Plays Saxophone While Undergoing Brain Surgery

The 35-year-old man, identified only as GZ, underwent surgery at Rome's Paideia International Hospital to have a brain tumour removed. According to a press release from the hospital, the patient had "awake surgery" so that physicians could make sure they wouldn't impair his brain abilities.

According to neurosurgeon Dr. Christian Brogna, “Awake surgery makes it possible to map with extreme precision during surgery the neuronal networks that underlie the various brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering, counting”.

GZ told his doctors that his musical talent is his most valued skill. The neurosurgeon claimed that by allowing GZ to play the saxophone during "awake surgery," the team was able to see the brain processes he used to play.

“Every awake surgery not only allows to obtain the maximum result in terms of removal of the pathology, but it is a real discovery,” Brogna said.

“Each time it offers us a window into the functioning of this fascinating, but still in many ways mysterious organ, which is the brain.”

GZ later confided to the hospital that during his lengthy, over nine-hour surgery, he experienced tranquility rather than panic.

The musical patient played a number of songs including the theme song from the 1970 movie 'Love Story' and the Italian national anthem.

What other saxophone heavy songs would have fit the occasion? We are talking brain surgery here; so surely Lou Reed's 'Take A Walk On The Wild Side' would have been quite fitting.

The music that GZ played as they worked benefited more than ten medical professionals. Numerous cutting-edge technologies, such as a particular tracer that aids in differentiating cancer cells from surrounding healthy tissue, were used in conjunction with the intricate procedure.