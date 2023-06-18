The Project

Musician Nathan Cavaleri On Branching Out From The Blues To Express Himself

Musician Nathan Cavaleri opens up about his journey branching out from the Blues as he wrote his new album ‘Miracles’.

Nathan Cavaleri was the golden child of guitars.

He started jamming at three, moved onto the electric guitar at five and by six he was busking on the streets of Sydney.

He was also battling leukaemia, but Nathan Cavaleri found comfort in music.

By 12 he was signed to Michael Jackson's label, toured with B.B. King – who dubbed Nathan “the future of Blues” – played with Jimmy Barnes, Diesel, and performed in front of Bill Clinton.

But soon the music stopped, as Nathan battled chronic insomnia and anxiety as he tried to find who he was, experimenting in different bands as he battled his demons.

Almost a decade on, Nathan has rediscovered his voice and his sound with his new album ‘Miracles’.

Speaking to The Project, Nathan said he “wasn’t as tentative” as he had been in making previous albums.

“That ‘Future of Blues’, I was flattered that he [B.B. King] called me that, and also there was times in my life where I felt that as pressure, a lot of pressure,” he said.

“Particularly later in life, when I felt that I needed to get beyond the Blues, to express what I wanted to express in the moment.

“Even with this album, there are concerns in my head that I might be letting down that traditional Blues community that supported me my whole life.”

But Nathan said he just had to follow “his truth”.

