Musical Inspired By Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Set To Open In London

When we all watched the court case for Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing accident, we had no idea that some genius would decide to turn it into a musical, but boy, oh boy, are we glad they did.

The infamous lawsuit began when retired optometrist Terry Sanderson attempted to sue Paltrow for crashing into him on a ski slope, and it was entertaining from start to end.

To recap the salacious story for you, in 2016, Paltro and Sanderson were skiing in Utah with their respective families, and a collision between the pair occurred.

Some people would be stoked to get up and personal with the Goop owner, but not Sanderson.

Sanderson claimed he suffered irreversible damage to his brain, which deterred him from ever enjoying wine again.

That symptom alone is worth a violin solo.

He also said that the high-profile case made him extremely recognisable, which hindered his experience with online dating.

And if online dating sites could ever become worse than they are now, obviously a ballad should be written about it.

Sanderson originally asked for US $ 3 million but later revised his claim to US $30,000, which reeked of “Oh, I don’t think I’m going to win this, am I?”

The court case ended with Paltrow winning, and Sanderson was court-ordered to pay her $1 in damages and all of her legal fees (which were rumoured to be in the seven-figure mark).

Perhaps the most dramatic part of the whole case, though, was Paltrow’s exit from the courtroom, where she lent down to Sanderson and said, “I wish you well.”

Cue the chorus.

The American musical is going to be put on by Awkward Productions, and the original songs were written by singer-songwriter Leland.

It isn’t clear whether Paltrow will attend, but chances are Sanderson can’t afford a ticket.