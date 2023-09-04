The Project

Mushroom Sales Down By Up To 10% After Suspected Poisoning

Mushroom suppliers are being told by supermarkets that sales have decreased by up to 10 per cent in the past few weeks.

The news comes after the suspected death cap mushroom poisoning and ongoing investigations in Gippsland, Victoria.

According to the ABC, supermarkets have informed suppliers sales have dropped between 7 to 10 per cent in the past few weeks.

CEO of Bulla Park, Georgia Beattie, spoke to the ABC about the impact of the suspected poisoning of mushroom suppliers.

“We’re meeting regularly at the moment,” Beattie said to the ABC.

“It’s not to a point where it’s of concern, but it’s just important that we reiterate that this death cap mushroom is a particular species which is what we call symbiotic and it needs a tree to grow on.”

“We just recommend that people buy Australian grown and don’t go foraging.”

“We want people to maintain their confidence with Australian grown mushrooms… because they’re good for you.”

