The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Museum Searching For Taylor Swift “Superfan Advisor”

Museum Searching For Taylor Swift “Superfan Advisor”

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is searching for a die-hard Swiftie to join their team and advise on all things Taylor.

The British Superfan will share their Swift expertise with museum curators, advising on current and future collections ahead of the superstar's UK leg of The Eras Tour. 

The successful candidate will provide an insider account of the Swiftie fandom, sharing knowledge of friendship bracelets and other community activity. 

The museum isn’t just after an expert in Eras, also advertising superfan advisor roles for Crocs, Tufting, Drag and Emojis. 

Successful applicants will need to be passionate about sharing their vast knowledge of their niche interest, as well as be willing to learn about items on exhibit and “why they are relevant to art, design and the future of creativity.” 

Superfans will have their travel costs covered so they can attend curatorial meetings at the museum, as well as receive a V&A Membership.

The museum has already established Superfan Advisors' roles in Lego, Pokemon Cards, and Gorpcore. 

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme
NEXT STORY

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

It was sold as the best way to HELP Aussies pay their way through uni.
Woman Quits Job After Thinking Menopause Symptoms Were Dementia

Woman Quits Job After Thinking Menopause Symptoms Were Dementia

A British woman who quit her job because she thought she had early onset dementia has discovered menopause was to blame.
Mum Slammed After Putting Toddler On A “Leash”

Mum Slammed After Putting Toddler On A “Leash”

Mum of one, Rachel Butcher, has hit back at critics after using a common parenting tactic to prevent her child from running away in crowded areas.
Woman’s Injury Compensation Claim Rejected After Photos Show Her Winning Christmas Tree Throwing Competition

Woman’s Injury Compensation Claim Rejected After Photos Show Her Winning Christmas Tree Throwing Competition

A woman in Ireland who asked for £650,000 in compensation after a car accident has had her claim rejected after she was found to have won a Christmas tree-throwing competition.
Starbucks China Launches Pork Flavoured Coffee

Starbucks China Launches Pork Flavoured Coffee

Starbucks China is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new pork-flavoured beverage, dubbed the “Abundant Year Savoury Latte”.