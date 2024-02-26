Museum Searching For Taylor Swift “Superfan Advisor”

The British Superfan will share their Swift expertise with museum curators, advising on current and future collections ahead of the superstar's UK leg of The Eras Tour.

The successful candidate will provide an insider account of the Swiftie fandom, sharing knowledge of friendship bracelets and other community activity.

The museum isn’t just after an expert in Eras, also advertising superfan advisor roles for Crocs, Tufting, Drag and Emojis.

Successful applicants will need to be passionate about sharing their vast knowledge of their niche interest, as well as be willing to learn about items on exhibit and “why they are relevant to art, design and the future of creativity.”

Superfans will have their travel costs covered so they can attend curatorial meetings at the museum, as well as receive a V&A Membership.

The museum has already established Superfan Advisors' roles in Lego, Pokemon Cards, and Gorpcore.