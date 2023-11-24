The Project

Museum Reclassifies Roman Emperor As A Trans Woman

A museum in the United Kingdom has reclassified Roman emperor Elagabalus as a trans woman and will now refer to the emperor with she/her pronouns.

North Hertfordshire Museum came to the conclusion after classical texts claimed the emperor said, “Call me not Lord, for I am a Lady.”

The museum has a coin featuring Elagabalus, who ruled from 218 to 222 AD, and it displays it as a part of its LGBTQ+ collection. 

A spokesperson from the museum told the BBC it was "only polite and respectful to be sensitive to identifying pronouns for people in the past".

Elagabalus, also known as Marcus Aurelius Antoninus, was known for promiscuous behaviour, marrying four women and one man before being assassinated at age 18. 

Elagabalus’ gender identity has been a long-running debate among experts, with some experts claiming historian’s depictions of the emperor are hostile and, therefore, unreliable. 

