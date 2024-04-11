Museum Employee Fired For Hanging Up His Own Art

As reported by local news outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung, the 51-year-old employee told police that he snuck his work into the Pinakothek der Moderne modern art museum in the hopes it would be his artistic breakthrough.

The man, a self-described freelance artist, worked in technical service for the museum and had access to the exhibition spaces outside of opening hours.

It is not known how long the 60 by 120 centimetres painting was hung before it was noticed, and the gallery has not released details on what the artwork looked like.

Police are investigating the minor offence of property damage, as the man drilled two holes into the wall.

The man had his painting returned and his employment was terminated, he is also and banned from the museum’s premises.