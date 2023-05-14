Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

“Don’t try to plan too much,” said one mum.

“Just deal with it, go with the flow and make the best of it.”

One mum compared motherhood to being on a roller coaster saying “being a mum is an absolute rollercoaster, and my mum always says you just ride that roller coaster and never get off”.

There’s always a bit of intergenerational advice to go around.

“You notice things about your grandchildren that you never have time to notice when you’re a mum,” said one mother.

But there’s always the chance that kid will miss the mark when it comes to gift giving.

“I think I got an iron one year. That wasn’t the best,” admitted one mum.

“I don’t need flowers, I just need you guys in my life, that’s it…but I got one flower so it’s still okay,” laughed another.