The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

Mums Tells Us What They Really Want For Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is upon us once again, and Michael Hing went out in search of some motherhood advice.

“Don’t try to plan too much,” said one mum.

“Just deal with it, go with the flow and make the best of it.”

One mum compared motherhood to being on a roller coaster saying “being a mum is an absolute rollercoaster, and my mum always says you just ride that roller coaster and never get off”.

There’s always a bit of intergenerational advice to go around.

“You notice things about your grandchildren that you never have time to notice when you’re a mum,” said one mother.

But there’s always the chance that kid will miss the mark when it comes to gift giving.

“I think I got an iron one year. That wasn’t the best,” admitted one mum.

“I don’t need flowers, I just need you guys in my life, that’s it…but I got one flower so it’s still okay,” laughed another.

Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland
NEXT STORY

Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

    Social Media Fuels The Debate Over Youth Crime In Queensland

    Community fear and anger boiled over in Queensland this week, with protests outside parliament and angry mobs taking to the streets
    Photos Of Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Having An “Argument” On The Red Carpet Are Going Viral

    Photos Of Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Having An “Argument” On The Red Carpet Are Going Viral

    In news proving that they are a normal couple, images and videos of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez having a seemingly tense conversation on a red carpet have gone viral.
    Scientists Have Discovered A New Explanation For Why We Worry So Much

    Scientists Have Discovered A New Explanation For Why We Worry So Much

    Researchers have found a new scientific explanation for why we worry.
    Bear Grylls Admits He's Embarrassed About His Past Vegan Diet

    Bear Grylls Admits He's Embarrassed About His Past Vegan Diet

    Bear Grylls admits he’s embarrassed about his past vegan diet.
    Aussie Boxer Jason Moloney Wins World Boxing Title

    Aussie Boxer Jason Moloney Wins World Boxing Title

    Jason Moloney has produced a slick performance to win a world boxing title at his third attempt with a majority points win over Filipino Vincent Astrolabio in Stockton, California.