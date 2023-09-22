The Project

Mum's Strange Pregnancy Symptom Means She Turns Everything Blue

A woman has taken to TikTok to share the unusual pregnancy symptom where she seems to be leaking blue and changing the colour of surfaces.

In a video that has over 756,000 views, Keisha Sethi shares that she seems to be staining surfaces blue.

"I'm literally turning surfaces blue."

"So, yesterday I went to the toilet, and when I got off the toilet seat it was blue. Literally, blue. And I was not even wearing any blue yesterday."

She even turned a white singlet and her "pretty pink sheets" blue as well.

"So as you do, you jump on Google, me and my partner were Googling until 1:00 am, and it was very relieving to know that a few other women have experienced this," she says in the video.

During her Google search, Sethi found an article that explains a condition of chromhidrosis. This is when you have an excess amount of lipofuscin in your sweat glands.

"Lipofuscin is essentially pigmented granules that collect in cells throughout the body. With chromhidrosis, the extra lipofuscin in the sweat glands causes you to sweat in colour. Of the many colours of sweat reported with chromhidrosis, blue is one," an article from Healthline states.

"But I'm genuinely baffled because I thought I was becoming an Avatar."

"IT HAPPENED TO ME!! I thought I was turning into a smurf!" someone wrote in the comments.

"Name your baby Denim," another joked, while one person added,

"Baby's doing their own gender reveal."

"Omg this happened to my white clothes and I was convinced it was dye from my jeans but it never made sense," a person commented.

@fitnesswithkeisha Mama’s has anyone experienced this? Does it affect baby in any way? - I did call the maternity helpline but they said they’ve not heard of it & weren’t really helpful😭 ⁣ ⁣ I feel like a squid 🦑 ⁣ ⁣ #weirdpregnancysymptoms #pregnancysymptoms #chromhidrosis #bluesweat #pregnancylife #pcospregnancy #fyp #foryou ♬ Who Told You (feat. Drake) - J Hus
