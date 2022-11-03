Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels

A new study published in the journal Biological Psychology suggests mothers who are overly exposed to social media content about motherhood experience higher stress.

The researchers found more time spent on social media sites dedicated to parenting and motherhood was associated with an increased stress-response which increases cortisol - the body’s stress hormone - in mothers.

In their study, researchers found that mothers frequently fell victim to social comparisons and making self-judgments.

They found these evaluations lead to negative feelings, often when they compare themselves to parents who they believe are “better off” than them, whether that be emotionally, financially or other.

“This project is the third of a series of projects that we executed together, with the aim of examining the complex nature of and multifactorial, biopsychosocial implications of social media use among first time mothers,” explained Joseph (@_NoCrystalStair), an associate professor at Pepperdine University who holds the Blanche E. Seaver Professor of Social Science professorship.

“Our prior research has shown that social networking sites for moms include a range of messages about motherhood, including both positive and negative emotion,”

said co-author Theresa de los Santos.

“Social networking sites also provide [a] potential community for support in which a mother might feel belonging within particular groups.

She explained that whilst they can provide support and community, they can also negatively impact our self-perception and mood.

“Social comparison is very frequent in contemporary society, and inevitable as we interact with others,” Joseph explained.

“We believe there are responsible ways of engaging with social exchanges on social media and other websites. First, being one’s authentic self on these platforms not only validates one’s self but also contributes to creating an online community in which individuals can see that others struggle and are flawed. Second, if an individual monitors his or her emotions as he or she interacts with these online platforms, that individual will be better able to recognise when his or her social comparisons are becoming unhealthy.”

said Joseph.