Mum’s Revenge On Passenger Who Wouldn’t Swap Seats So She Could Sit With Her Kids Divides Opinion

Comedian Cindy Arena shared on TikTok that she had been seated away from her two children, aged four and six at the time, on a flight.

She said she asked the passenger seated next to them if they could swap, but they refused.

““The woman refused to get up. She refused and my two children at the time were like four and six,” Arena said.

“I said okay no problem I'm not going to argue and I went to the back of the plane and sat in my assigned seat because she wouldn't give hers up.”

Cindy said her flight was peaceful, until the stewardess came over.

“Because I know she's coming because this b**ch is sitting next to my kids and there's nothing fun about that,” Arena said.

“And she said ‘Umm ma'am, she would like to trade seats with you now’ and I said ‘Oh no, no we need to stay in our assigned seats, have a good flight.’”

While some praised Arena’s “malicious compliance”, others questioned why the passenger would want to sit next to a stranger's kids.

But others weren’t as supportive, saying it had been Arena’s responsibility as a parent to book seats together.

“When I pay extra I should not have to be punished …. It’s the parent’s responsibility to book flights early and in a way so they should stay together,” one comment said.

“As a mom of two kids, I pay to make sure we sit together. Lack of planning does not excuse this,” said another.