Mum’s Realistic Day At Disneyland Shows It’s The Unhappiest Place On Earth

Chrys Marie and her family managed to get on only two rides in five hours, with lines taking over 70 minutes in the scorching California heat.

Other lowlights from the day out included her son throwing up, waiting in a 25-minute line for the toilet and one of her children waking from a nap in tears.

An $87 fan, a $400 lightsaber and a $12 popsicle all added up to a very expensive day out for the family.

Commenters loved the hilarious take on the theme park, one saying “I never felt so much anxiety and anger at the happiest place on earth”.

“This is so true! It’s all smiles and laughing at the beginning. By hour 3 everyone is miserable,” said another.

Others were not in agreement, blaming the mother for visiting in summer and not planning more ahead of time.