The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Mum’s Realistic Day At Disneyland Shows It’s The Unhappiest Place On Earth

Mum’s Realistic Day At Disneyland Shows It’s The Unhappiest Place On Earth

A mum’s TikTok documenting her family’s trip to Disneyland has gone viral for its realistic portrayal of the ‘happiest place on earth’.

Chrys Marie and her family managed to get on only two rides in five hours, with lines taking over 70 minutes in the scorching California heat. 

Other lowlights from the day out included her son throwing up, waiting in a 25-minute line for the toilet and one of her children waking from a nap in tears. 

An $87 fan, a $400 lightsaber and a $12 popsicle all added up to a very expensive day out for the family. 

Commenters loved the hilarious take on the theme park, one saying “I never felt so much anxiety and anger at the happiest place on earth”.

“This is so true! It’s all smiles and laughing at the beginning. By hour 3 everyone is miserable,” said another. 

Others were not in agreement, blaming the mother for visiting in summer and not planning more ahead of time.

@chrys_marie1 The baby in my stomach was crying too 🤪😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫🤣 #realisticdayatdisneyland #parentinghumor #shitshow #funnymoms #toddlersatdisney #fyp #fypシ゚viral ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Man Charged With 1,623 Child Abuse Offences
NEXT STORY

Man Charged With 1,623 Child Abuse Offences

Advertisement

Related Articles

Man Charged With 1,623 Child Abuse Offences

Man Charged With 1,623 Child Abuse Offences

A childcare worker has been charged over extensive abuse at centres across two Australian states and overseas.
RBA Leaves Rates On Hold At 4.1%

RBA Leaves Rates On Hold At 4.1%

The Reserve Bank has left interest rates on hold at 4.1 per cent for August, as homeowners breathe a sigh of relief for another month.
Neighbours Is Returning To Channel 10

Neighbours Is Returning To Channel 10

Neighbours is getting a new time slot on Channel 10 when the show returns to screens in September.
Woman Cancels Date With Boyfriend After He Refuses To Wear Pink To Barbie

Woman Cancels Date With Boyfriend After He Refuses To Wear Pink To Barbie

A young woman has called off a movie date with her boyfriend after he turned down her request to dress in pink for a screening of Barbie.
England ‘Snub’ Aussies In Traditional Post Ashes Drinks

England ‘Snub’ Aussies In Traditional Post Ashes Drinks

Tensions continued to run high after England took the Fifth Test, ending the series in a tie.