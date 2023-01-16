Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month

Tiffany Brett posted a video of her newborn on TikTok, explaining why she chose the middle name ‘May’, and why it didn’t quite work out how the new parents hoped.

“When your baby’s middle name is May bc she was due May 17th, but she arrives on the last day of April,” she wrote on the video.

“We didn’t change it either,” Brett said in the caption, with the TikTok now viewed nearly a million times.

Commenters pointed out that ‘April’ is also a name the parents could have used, but Brett said in a reply it didn’t ‘flow’ with her undisclosed first name.

“I would’ve named her April May,” joked one commenter.

“April fools,” said another.

Others shared their own month-related name stories that hadn’t quite worked out.

“No worries, lol my middle name is June, and I was born in May. It happens,” one commenter said.

“Same here. We named her Ella-Mae as she was supposed to be born on May 11th. She was delivered on April 05th, but the name stuck,” shared another parent.