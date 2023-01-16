The Project

Mum’s Baby Name Ruined After Daughter Is Born In The Wrong Month

An Aussie mum has shared how her perfect baby name turned into a failure after her daughter was born early.

Tiffany Brett posted a video of her newborn on TikTok, explaining why she chose the middle name ‘May’, and why it didn’t quite work out how the new parents hoped.

“When your baby’s middle name is May bc she was due May 17th, but she arrives on the last day of April,” she wrote on the video.

“We didn’t change it either,” Brett said in the caption, with the TikTok now viewed nearly a million times.

Commenters pointed out that ‘April’ is also a name the parents could have used, but Brett said in a reply it didn’t ‘flow’ with her undisclosed first name.

“I would’ve named her April May,” joked one commenter.

“April fools,” said another.

Others shared their own month-related name stories that hadn’t quite worked out.

“No worries, lol my middle name is June, and I was born in May. It happens,” one commenter said.

“Same here. We named her Ella-Mae as she was supposed to be born on May 11th. She was delivered on April 05th, but the name stuck,” shared another parent.

It's Likely That 80% Of Us Have Already Quit Our New Year's Resolutions
It's Likely That 80% Of Us Have Already Quit Our New Year's Resolutions

    It's been over two weeks since we all created our resolutions for 2023, and it seems most of us have already given up.
    Shakira has reportedly started a new family feud after fuming in her revenge song: 'You left me the mother-in-law as a neighbour.'
    Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is about to start his Australian Open campaign, but he's making headlines for an e-scooter ride throughout Melbourne.
    Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro have confirmed 30 people have died and more than 30 have been taken to hospital after an apartment building was hit by a Russian missile on Saturday.
    McDonald's new potato menu item has caused a nationwide divide to reignite the state v state battle over potato scallops/cakes/fritters.