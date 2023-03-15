Mum Takes Newborn Twins To Police Station Because She Couldn’t Tell Them Apart

Raising kids is hard enough, but giving birth to identical twins and having to do everything twice can be even more difficult for some.

One mum from Argentina has found out the hard way after she had to enlist the help of local police because she was unable to tell which identical twin was which.

"Tomorrow I have to go to the police station so they can take my twins' fingerprints and tell me which one is which," mum Sofia Rodriguez said in a translated tweet.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, the twin boys’ fingerprints did not appear in the police’s database.

"We took their fingerprints, but they don't appear in the system. We still don't know who is who," she said.

"It seems that they vaccinated the same one twice.

"They are conducting all the studies, but they are not giving a name because we don't know which one is which."

"Today, I can tell them apart because of the vaccine, but I don't know which one is which, and I need to know to keep track of their medical records.

"In photos, they seem different, but it's because they're taken from different angles or under different lighting. In the flesh, they are identical."

Fortunately for Rodriguez, Argentina’s civil registry got in contact with the mum, so they will “know who we are”.

Commenters were also quick to share their own twin mix-up stories.

"I'm sure that my sisters got mixed up at some point, and each ended up with the other's name, since there's almost no difference between them until they start speaking,” one user said.

"With my twin brother, we used to wear bracelets, one on the left and one on the right,” another revealed.

"Legend says that once we both dropped them (the bracelets), and they were put back on the other way round. We're almost 30 years old now, and maybe I am him, and he is me."