Mum Suggests Husband Should Pay For Her Boob Job After Breastfeeding For 2 Years

A mother has taken to TikTok to share that she has asked her husband to pay for her boob job with the money saved on formula, after breastfeeding two children for two years.

Avery Woods has spent two years breastfeeding her children, which in turn has helped to save the family money on baby formula. 

 

For some mothers who have experienced breastfeeding, they report some outcomes of breastfeeding that they are not too fond of, such as change in breast size.  

 

So, Avery Woods states she thinks it’s only fair that her husband pays for her boob job after her two years of breastfeeding, making her case in a now-viral video posted to TikTok. 

 

Woods writes in the video: “Telling my husband I must be gifted a breast lift after [breastfeeding] for two years & saving so much money on formula.” 

 

“It’s well deserved,” Woods captioned. 

 

The video has been viewed over 500,000 times, with many in the comments in support of Woods. 

 

“2 years?!! You to (sic) girl!!! That’s amazing!!!” one commenter cheered. 

 

“I did 3.5 with my first and now on to my second and they are so heavy I'm dying for a lift,” another explained. 

 

Woods has so far not made any follow-up on her husband’s reaction, but one user urged Woods to “just do ittttt (sic) no matter what he says”. 

Dolly Parton Announces New Dog Apparel Brand ‘Doggy Parton’
Dolly Parton Announces New Dog Apparel Brand ‘Doggy Parton’

