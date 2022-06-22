The Project

Mum Sparks Outrage Over Reaction To Baby's Gender Reveal

A pregnant mother in the US has sparked controversy after she appeared disappointed with the gender of her unborn baby.

A pregnant mum has sparked controversy online after she was left with "gender disappointment" following her gender reveal party.  

  

Tennessee mum, Nicole Shamlin, posted a TikTok sharing her reaction to the gender reveal of her unborn baby, along with how she felt after the party.  

  

When the blue confetti flew in the air, revealing she was having a boy, Nicole and her partner seemed overjoyed.  

  

But later, Nicole revealed in the video that she was disappointed and could be seen crying, appearing upset over the fact she won't be having a daughter.  

  

"What everyone saw at our gender reveal... me later that night grieving the fact that I'm not getting my baby girl just yet," Nicole wrote.  

  

"How can I love another boy? Will I be replacing my first son? How can I love two sons?"  

  

This sparked outrage online, with some mothers criticising her reaction.  

  

"This is sad. I went through years of IVF. I was just thankful to have one live child. Healthy is what you should care about not the sex," one mum wrote.  

  

Some were quick to defend Nicole, with fellow parents sharing their experiences with gender disappointment.  

  

"Mama I felt this exact way, but I promise you, you got this," one woman said.  

  

"Understand the feeling. I'm a mom of three boys. You'd be surprised by how much love your heart can hold," another user commented.  

  

Nicole added how she later felt incredibly excited but needed time to reflect on the news.  

  

"Gender disappointment is real. I only felt that way for a day. Now we are beyond excited and thankful," Nicole added. 

