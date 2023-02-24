Mum Sparks Debate Online By Asking If It’s Too Late To Change Her 4-Year-Old’s Name

Her 4-year-old hates his name with a passion and has been very distressed about it.

“My son (4) hates his name. He says it’s boring and he actually cried about it.” The little one’s name is Jake, and the mum has also admitted that she doesn’t like the name.

“He was named for my cousin and also has the same name as a close family member. He says he wants his name to be his own name and not somebody else’s.”

“It wasn’t my first choice and his dad decided on it, his dad is no longer in our lives and every time I say it I’m reminded of his dad.”

“His name just seems to have bad connotations. I haven’t told son my feelings towards his name, I always assure him it’s HIS name and it’s lovely but it’s been over a year since he really started hating his name and it hasn’t changed.”

“I thought it was a typical kid thing but it really distressed him.”

She proposed the following options to the forum, “Shall I put it as known as ‘Evan’ so that he is called that at school and then if he sticks by this when he gets older we can legally change his name? Or shall I keep encouraging him to be called by his real name?”

Many commenters were supportive of the idea of the child changing his name, officially or not.

One person suggested, “Can you change it to a name similar to Jake? Jacob? Jackson? If not, start calling him Evan and see how it goes. Lots of kids have nicknames.”

Another added, “let him change his name. He seems pretty set on it.”

“I had a friend who did this as a child, parents let her change it and then got it changed by deed poll for her 12th birthday. She never regretted it,” one user shared.

“Just put ‘known as Evan’ on the school stuff.”

“Call him by the name he likes. See how it goes.”