Mum Slammed After Putting Toddler On A “Leash”

Mum of one, Rachel Butcher, has hit back at critics after using a common parenting tactic to prevent her child from running away in crowded areas.

Rachel shared a photograph of her son with a backpack on and reins attached, which she explained stopped him from running off when they were at the shops. 

“My child runs faster than me. Due to scar tissue from my hysterectomy, I have trouble running sometimes to keep up with him, the mum wrote on Facebook.

She added in defence, “Let it also be known, I religiously ran races and ran every day before my surgery. So it’s not due to laziness.”

She also shared that her son, who is adopted, is very energetic and has “more energy and speed than your average 21-month-old.”

“Aside from his already rough beginning of medicine exposure, we know little to nothing about his biological family and their genetics. So he could be more hyper just from experiences that I don’t know of.”

Rachel said that shopping trips will often end prematurely due to overwhelming stares and mean comments about the leash technique. 

A British woman who quit her job because she thought she had early onset dementia has discovered menopause was to blame.
