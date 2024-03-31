The Project

Mum Sings Taylor Swift While Undergoing Brain Surgery

A mum conquered her fears by singing hit Taylor Swift songs whilst undergoing life-saving brain surgery.

The 36-year-old teacher, Selena Campione, told Fox News that she “was scared out of [her] mind” going into the surgery. 

“I couldn’t even believe that was a possibility. I didn’t even know that you could have brain surgery and be awake,” she added. 

Campione had been experiencing numbness and tingling along the right side of her body. This affected her ability to walk, talk and use her right arm and hand. 

After seeing multiple specialists, she met Dr Nitesh Patel, co-director of the Neurosurgical Oncology program at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center. 

Dr Patel discovered a slow-growing tumour, a low-grade glioma, on the left side of her brain.

To remove the tumour, Dr Patel performed an awake craniotomy. Surgeons keep patients awake during this kind of surgery to help them know what to touch whilst performing the procedure. 

“When we get to the surface of the brain, before we touch anything, which could potentially cause permanent damage, we want to know what we’re getting into,” Dr Patel told Fox News. 

“We could do it the boring way … or we can do it a bit more of an exciting way, and I found singing is particularly very helpful.”

So he got her to sing Taylor Swift songs. Dr Patel assured her that, as a Swiftie himself, he would know if she misphrased a lyric and said something the wrong way.

Patel added that “basically, she did the Eras Tour for us,” singing 22, Bad Blood, You Need To Calm Down and many more songs. 

“I don’t want to discount the complexity of everything that’s involved in doing a brain surgery,” Patel added.

“But at the same time, I feel like the only way to really help patients get through the shock of going through any type of brain surgery is to have a touch of humour.”

The surgery was successful and Campione is now tumour-free. 

