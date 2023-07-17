The Project

Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

A packing hack going viral on TikTok is about to revolutionise your travel game, especially with kids in tow. Brace yourselves because it's brilliant!

Imagine this: you're gearing up for a family getaway, and the dreaded task of packing hits you like a ton of bricks. But fret not! Some genius moms have discovered the ultimate solution: over-the-door shoe organisers. Yep, you read that right.

One superstar mum, Jade O'Neal, bought a hanging organiser from Amazon and folded each outfit, including accessories, into different pockets. 

@jade.oneal The best baby travel hack if you’re traveling with a baby or kids 🙌 I bought a 2 pack of these over the door organizers off Amazon. I will pack my 4 year old’s outfits the same way for quick grab and go outfit and beach options on vacation. This really helps to not dig in a suitcase the whole trip and have everything ready to go. And as a bonus anyone can grab an outfit and help them get ready to go! Definitely try it for your next trip or vacation with your family. #travelingwithbabies #travelingwithkids #packinghack #momtipsandstricks #vacationwithkids #momtip #momhack #babytraveltips #babytravelmusthaves #babytravelhacks ♬ original sound - jade | mom + lifestyle

Swimsuits, PJs, and extras all had their own rows. Say goodbye to rummaging through your suitcase on vacation!

But wait, there's more! Another TikToker, Stephanie Joplin, tried the hack too, garnering a mind-boggling 7.3 million views. She raved, "It's gonna be a game-changer!"

Stephanie's pro tip? Arrange the organiser by days, making dressing your kids a breeze. And don't forget, the bottom section is perfect for extra clothes and random items.

So, go ahead and give this packing hack a whirl. Your future self will thank you, and your vacation will be smoother than ever. Bon voyage!

@betterwithchardonnay Viral kids packing hack #parentinghack #parentingwin #packingkids #suitcasepackingtips ♬ original sound - Stephanie - Midsize Style
