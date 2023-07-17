Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

Imagine this: you're gearing up for a family getaway, and the dreaded task of packing hits you like a ton of bricks. But fret not! Some genius moms have discovered the ultimate solution: over-the-door shoe organisers. Yep, you read that right.
One superstar mum, Jade O'Neal, bought a hanging organiser from Amazon and folded each outfit, including accessories, into different pockets.
Swimsuits, PJs, and extras all had their own rows. Say goodbye to rummaging through your suitcase on vacation!
But wait, there's more! Another TikToker, Stephanie Joplin, tried the hack too, garnering a mind-boggling 7.3 million views. She raved, "It's gonna be a game-changer!"
Stephanie's pro tip? Arrange the organiser by days, making dressing your kids a breeze. And don't forget, the bottom section is perfect for extra clothes and random items.
So, go ahead and give this packing hack a whirl. Your future self will thank you, and your vacation will be smoother than ever. Bon voyage!
