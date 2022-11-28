The Project

Mum Shocked To Find Aussies Can’t Pronounce Her Sons Name “Seth”

Baby name regret can be a real struggle for many parents, but one mum has taken to TikTok to reveal that even a common and simple name can be confusing for some.

Choosing a baby name can be tough, and it can get very confusing when accents are involved. 

 

Some names like Matt and John are mostly pronounced the same wherever you are in the world, whereas names like Graham and Karl are pronounced very differently in the U.S. compared to Australia. 

 

One mum has found out, however, that she has had to repeatedly explain to people the correct pronunciation for what she thought was a common name for her son.  

 

“It's not that I regret the name that I chose for my child, but I thought I chose a name that was short, international and easy to pronounce,” mum Elli explained in a TikTok video. 

 

“Turns out I was wrong. The name I chose is not popular in Australia. 

 

“My son's name is Seth and unless I say Seth like Seth Rogen, no one knows what I'm saying.” 

 

Seth seems like a common name, and those in the comments were baffled that people would pronounce it wrong. 

 

“As an Australian everyone knows Seth and it’s very popular and basic...” one user joked. 

 

Ellie replied: “That’s what I also thought but it hasn’t been easy”. 

 

“I know so many Seth’s and I live in Vic,” another user said. 

 

If it was kiwi pronouncing it like “Sith”, then that would make so much more sense. 

 

There were, however, some in the comments who shared their own experience with their name being mispronounced, some even named Seth. 

 

“My son’s name is Seth and I did not think it was a name I’d have to spell out so often,” wrote one mum. 

 

“I knew the name before you said it. My Seth has had so many issues with his name,” said another. 

 

“As a Shilo, I get all kinds of combinations. Shayla, Sharlow, Charlotte, Shaylo or Shelow. I just go by Shi,” one woman shared. 

