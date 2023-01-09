The Project

Mum Shares Little-Known Pregnancy Side Effect That Saw Her Teeth Rot

A mum on TikTok has shared her little-known side effect of pregnancy after her teeth started decaying.

Marissa Greene debated whether to post the photos of the enamel on her teeth rotting just after the birth of her daughter.

Greene eventually decided to post the photos of “the most vulnerable time of my life” to “hopefully bring some encouragement to others in my boat”.

According to Better Health Victoria, hormone changes during pregnancy can affect teeth and gums.

Greene said in the video that morning sickness during her pregnancy meant it became painful to brush her teeth.

Due to being pregnant at the height of the pandemic, Green was forced to wait to see a dentist until it was “too bad”. Her tooth condition then deteriorated rapidly after she gave birth.

Despite her dental struggle, Greene said, “I wouldn’t trade my smile for her any day”.

Others were quick to comment about their own struggles with their teeth during pregnancy.

“People don’t understand. Not only is there more acid from morning sickness, but calcium deficiency is REAL,” one user said. “Most people have no idea the toll a person’s body takes carrying a child. We risk so many health conditions to have our children,” another person added.

@greene_33 I’m horrible at editing but after 5 million views I wanted to clear up a few things #mamagothersmileback #pregnancyteeth #denturegang ♬ original sound - Marissa Greene

Greene, whose teeth have now been repaired, posted a video on Saturday to “clear up a few things after her original video went viral and thank viewers for their support.

“When I posted that video, I only had a couple hundred followers,” she said.

“I did not expect for it to go on the ‘For You’ page of anybody, especially for almost five million of you to see.

“I want to thank you guys for seeing your video, I want to thank all of those beautiful mummas who have stepped out and spoke up on my video, and let me know that I am not alone in the process.”

