Mum Sets Off Debate Online By Asking If People Are Peeing In The Pool

One mum has set off a debate online after questioning whether she was being unreasonable in assuming most people are peeing in the pool.

The mum posted the query to mumsnet.com, writing "Just back from a hot holiday. Hotel had a lovely big pool, with a swim up bar serving all manner of cocktails, wine, beer etc." 

"People would be in the pool for hours drinking, chatting etc. Surely everyone is actually peeing in the pool? And do you?"

Commenters were appalled by the suggestion, calling it "disgusting" and "dirty".

One dismayed person wrote "That is disgusting. Stop being dirty and lazy". 

"Ewww no, that's vile. I get out to use the toilet," said another.  

Others said that while they didn't partake in public peeing, they also assume the worst about shared pools. 

"I don't like swimming pools in case people are doing this," said one person, while another agreed "I wish people wouldn't be so disgusting and selfish." 

