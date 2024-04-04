Mum Reveals The Secret To Keeping The Same Reusable Shopping Bags For Nearly 20 Years

Taking to Facebook to share her tip, she posted a photo of her reusable shopping bags on the washing line.

She explained that she only owns five shopping bags, including one insulated bag.

"Such a lovely sunny day here I thought I'd wash my shopping bags," she wrote.

"I left them in the tub with hot water and detergent. Then drained it and let cold water run over while I gave them a light scrub with my laundry brush. Spun them in the washing machine and now they look like new again!"

The mum went on to explain that by washing them by hand, she saves on water usage and electricity.

Supermarket workers praised the mum for cleaning her bags, and some shared terrifying stories about the state of some shoppers' bags.

"I remember my days on checkout, some bags smelt so revolting I had to hold my breath to prevent vomiting and scan as fast as possible," one person wrote.

"I don't know how anyone could eat food after being packed in those smelly bags," another said.

"As someone who works at Cole's in the checkouts - thank you! The amount of smelly bags we deal with, whether urine-soaked or the stench of cigarettes, it's so gross," one worker wrote.