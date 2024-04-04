The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Mum Reveals The Secret To Keeping The Same Reusable Shopping Bags For Nearly 20 Years

Mum Reveals The Secret To Keeping The Same Reusable Shopping Bags For Nearly 20 Years

A New Zealand woman has revealed her ultimate grocery shopping hack, admitting that she has managed to use the same four shopping bags for almost 20 years.

Taking to Facebook to share her tip, she posted a photo of her reusable shopping bags on the washing line.

She explained that she only owns five shopping bags, including one insulated bag.

"Such a lovely sunny day here I thought I'd wash my shopping bags," she wrote.

"I left them in the tub with hot water and detergent. Then drained it and let cold water run over while I gave them a light scrub with my laundry brush. Spun them in the washing machine and now they look like new again!"

The mum went on to explain that by washing them by hand, she saves on water usage and electricity.

Supermarket workers praised the mum for cleaning her bags, and some shared terrifying stories about the state of some shoppers' bags.

"I remember my days on checkout, some bags smelt so revolting I had to hold my breath to prevent vomiting and scan as fast as possible," one person wrote.

"I don't know how anyone could eat food after being packed in those smelly bags," another said.

"As someone who works at Cole's in the checkouts - thank you! The amount of smelly bags we deal with, whether urine-soaked or the stench of cigarettes, it's so gross," one worker wrote.

TikTokers Spark Debate Over The Correct Way To Shave Your Legs In The Shower
NEXT STORY

TikTokers Spark Debate Over The Correct Way To Shave Your Legs In The Shower

Advertisement

Related Articles

TikTokers Spark Debate Over The Correct Way To Shave Your Legs In The Shower

TikTokers Spark Debate Over The Correct Way To Shave Your Legs In The Shower

TikTokers Brookie and Jessie sparked a debate on the correct way to shave your legs after they revealed the vastly different ways they shaved their legs.
Groomsman's Wardrobe Malfunction Ruins Wedding Photo

Groomsman's Wardrobe Malfunction Ruins Wedding Photo

It's one thing for you to upstage a couple at a wedding, it's another thing for your pants to upstage a couple at a wedding.
Couple Criticised For Asking Loved Ones To Contribute To House Downpayment After Eloping

Couple Criticised For Asking Loved Ones To Contribute To House Downpayment After Eloping

A couple has been slammed for asking their loved ones to contribute to their house deposit after eloping in secret.
Commuters Horrified As Someone Eats Mackerel With Bare Hands On A Train

Commuters Horrified As Someone Eats Mackerel With Bare Hands On A Train

Commuters in London have been left horrified after a video was posted of someone eating a piece of mackerel while on the Underground.
Scientists Reckon Working A 9-5 Job Could Be Good For You

Scientists Reckon Working A 9-5 Job Could Be Good For You

Sorry, Dolly Parton, but it turns out working a 9-5 job could be good for you (although it could be enough to drive you crazy if you let it), according to new research.